BioWorld - Friday, April 4, 2025
Breaking News: BioWorld by Clarivate releases comprehensive 2024 year in reviewSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Moma Therapeutics patents new WRN inhibitors

April 4, 2025
Moma Therapeutics Inc. has disclosed tricyclic derivatives acting as Werner syndrome ATP-dependent helicase (WRN; RECQ3; RECQL2) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents