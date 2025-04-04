BioWorld - Friday, April 4, 2025

Infection

Polymyxin analogues for gram-negative bacterial infections disclosed in Wellpep patent

April 4, 2025
Wellpep Co. Ltd. has divulged polymyxin analogues reported to be useful for the treatment of gram-negative bacterial infections.
