NRG Therapeutics discovers new MPT inhibitors

April 4, 2025
NRG Therapeutics Ltd. has described mitochondrial permeability transition (MPT) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of aging, ischemia-reperfusion injury, inflammation, neurodegeneration and autoimmune, metabolic and renal disorders.
