Another rebound as Sangamo inks $1.4B capsid deal with Lilly

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is adding a much-needed $18 million up-front payment in a neurology-focused deal with Eli Lilly and Co. that could bring up to an additional $1.4 billion. In return, Lilly gets access to Sangamo’s neurotropic adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsid, STAC-BBB, which has shown early promise in penetrating the blood-brain barrier penetration, for one initial target with the right to add up to four more.