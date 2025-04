Crescent moon shot to scale the Summit in VEGFxPD-1

Last October, having chalked another trial failure with E-selectin antagonist uproleselan, Glycomimetics Inc. made known its acquisition plan for privately held, solid tumor-focused Crescent Biopharma Inc. – backed by $200 million from a syndicate of investors who liked the odds of success with CR-001, a preclinical VEGFxPD-1 bispecific antibody.