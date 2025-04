Cartesian math works out nicely in phase IIb MG trial

Cartesian Therapeutics Inc. followed up December’s phase IIb data with more good news regarding Descartes-08, offering 12-month efficacy and safety results that whetted Wall Street’s appetite for the phase III Aurora effort ahead. Milos Miljkovic, chief medical officer, told BioWorld that minimum symptom expression – among the areas where Descartes-08 shone, providing relief for “months and months after the last dose of treatment” – is especially important to patients.