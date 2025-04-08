BioWorld - Tuesday, April 8, 2025
South Korea clears world’s first recombinant anthrax vaccine

April 8, 2025
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
South Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety on April 8 cleared Barythrax injection (GC-1009) as the world’s first recombinant anthrax vaccine. The product was codeveloped by GC Biopharma Corp. and Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.
