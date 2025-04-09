BioWorld - Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Trial misses sink cancer stocks in Q1: Mersana, Cargo, Mural fall

April 8, 2025
By Amanda Lanier
The BioWorld Cancer Index ended the first quarter (Q1) of 2025 down 4.74%, retreating after a promising start that saw the index rise 5.78% by the end of January. In the first quarter, 20 stocks declined in value while just nine posted gains.
