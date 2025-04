Remegen’s lupus drug surfaces with phase III myasthenia gravis data

Remegen Co. Ltd. emerged as a surprise challenger in the generalized myasthenia gravis space, unveiling positive phase III data of its China-approved lupus drug, telitacicept (RCT-18; Tai’ai), in the rare autoimmune neuromuscular disorder at the 2025 American Academy of Neurology conference.