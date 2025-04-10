Neurosense phase II combo to hail new Paradigm in ALS?

As developers continue to search for better amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) therapies, Neurosense Therapeutics Ltd. turned up some hopeful findings from its phase IIb Paradigm trial with PrimeC. The drug, a combination therapy (ciprofloxacin and celecoxib) designed to target multiple ALS pathways, is having salutary effects on microRNA modulation (miRNA), Neurosense said, with the study showing a “profound and consistent” downregulation of 161 mature miRNAs across all time points in the double-blind period of the experiment.