Endocrine/metabolic

Ibio reports preclinical results for antibodies in cardiometabolic and obesity pipeline

April 7, 2025
Ibio Inc. has announced data from a non-GLP, nonhuman primate (NHP) pharmacokinetic (PK) study of IBIO-600, the company’s lead asset and a potentially best-in-class long-acting anti-myostatin antibody designed for subcutaneous administration. Results suggest the antibody could provide a significantly extended half-life in humans and a weight loss treatment option while preserving and promoting muscle growth.
