Neurology/psychiatric

ACD-856 TRK PAM mitigates neuroinflammation in experimental Alzheimer's

The survival and plasticity of neurons depends on the signaling of the nerve growth factors BDNF and NGF acting through TRK receptors, which is crucial in neurological disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Alzecure Pharma’s ACD-856 is a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) of TRK receptors that is in phase I trials for AD, and has shown good safety, pharmacokinetics and target engagement in the central nervous system.