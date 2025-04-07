BioWorld - Monday, April 7, 2025
Breaking News: BioWorld by Clarivate releases comprehensive 2024 year in reviewSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Infection

NSTDA discovers new viral replication inhibitors

April 7, 2025
National Science & Technology Development Agency (NSTDA) has described cordycepin derivatives acting as viral replication inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of viral infections.
BioWorld Science Infection Patents