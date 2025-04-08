BioWorld - Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Immuno-oncology

FDA clears Curevac’s IND for CVHNLC

April 8, 2025
Curevac NV announced that the FDA has cleared its IND application for a phase I clinical study of CVHNLC in patients with squamous non-small-cell lung cancer (sqNSCLC). CVHNLC is Curevac’s investigational mRNA-based precision immunotherapy.
