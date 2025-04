Cancer

Targeted FGFR1 blockade achieved with DNA aptamer VZ23: A step toward precision therapy

In mammals, the fibroblast growth factor (FGF)-FGF receptor (FGFR) interactions control many physiological processes during development and life. Impaired FGFR signaling has been associated with different pathologies, including growth disorders, degenerative diseases and cancer. Thus, targeting FGFR signaling can offer significant therapeutic advantage in these conditions.