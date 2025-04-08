BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Cancer
Newave Pharmaceutical patents new GTPase KRAS inhibitors
April 8, 2025
Newave Pharmaceutical LLC has disclosed GTPase KRAS (mutant) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune disease and inflammatory disorders.
BioWorld Science
Cancer
Patents