BioWorld - Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Breaking News: Explore BioWorld’s comprehensive infographics collectionSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Newave Pharmaceutical patents new GTPase KRAS inhibitors

April 8, 2025
Newave Pharmaceutical LLC has disclosed GTPase KRAS (mutant) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune disease and inflammatory disorders.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents