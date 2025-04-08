BioWorld - Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Cancer

Impact Therapeutics divulges new PARP-1 inhibitors

April 8, 2025
Impact Therapeutics Inc. has synthesized poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase 1 (PARP-1; ARTD1) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of neurologic cancer.
