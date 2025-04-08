BioWorld - Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Gastrointestinal

New LPAM-1 antagonists for IBD disclosed in Morphic patent

April 8, 2025
Morphic Therapeutic Inc. has divulged integrin α4β7 (LPAM-1) antagonists reported to be useful for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).
