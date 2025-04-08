BioWorld - Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Cancer

Marsal Therapeutics discovers new compounds to treat glioblastoma multiforme

April 8, 2025
Marsal Therapeutics Inc. has described compounds reported to be useful for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM).
