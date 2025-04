Neurology/psychiatric

SAR-446159 shows potential for α-synucleinopathy treatment

Researchers from Sanofi SA reported the preclinical characterization of SAR-446159 (ABL-301), a bispecific antibody construct comprising an antibody targeting α-synuclein fused to an engineered antibody fragment that targets IGF-1R and functions as a blood-brain barrier (BBB) shuttle, known as the Grabody-B platform.