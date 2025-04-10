BioWorld - Thursday, April 10, 2025
Cancer

Laekna Therapeutics patents new PKMYT1 inhibitors

April 9, 2025
Work at Laekna Therapeutics Shanghai Co. Ltd. has led to the identification of new bicyclic heteroaromatic compounds acting as Myt1 kinase (PKMYT1) inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
