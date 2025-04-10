BioWorld - Thursday, April 10, 2025
Cancer

Eil Therapeutics patent details Bcl-2 inhibitors

April 9, 2025
Eil Therapeutics Inc. has synthesized new apoptosis regulator Bcl-2 inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
