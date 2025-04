Nephrology

Lilly identifies new PDE1 inhibitors

Eli Lilly & Co. has disclosed new calcium/calmodulin-dependent 3’,5’-cyclic nucleotide phosphodiesterase 1 (PDE1) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of chronic kidney disease, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, schizophrenia, heart failure, pulmonary hypertension, myocardial infarction and ischemic stroke, among others.