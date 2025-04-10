BioWorld - Thursday, April 10, 2025
Cancer

HER2 mutant inhibitors disclosed in Hanmi Holdings patent

April 9, 2025
Hanmi Holdings Co. Ltd. has reported novel skeletal derivatives acting as HER2 mutant inhibitors and thus reported to be useful or the treatment of cancer.
