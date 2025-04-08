BioWorld - Tuesday, April 8, 2025
See today's BioWorld Asia
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Biopharma financings March 2025

Private biopharma financings jump to $2B in March, up from $1B

April 8, 2025
By Amanda Lanier
Biopharma companies secured $3.82 billion across 81 public and private financings in March 2025, marking a 28% increase from the $2.98 billion raised through 59 transactions in February.
BioWorld Asia Analysis and data insight Financings IPO