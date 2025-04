Cancer

Targeting ZMYND8 could block neuroendocrine prostate cancer

Neuroendocrine prostate cancer (NEPC) is the most aggressive form of prostate cancer, responsible for up to 20% of therapy-resistant cases and associated with rapid disease progression. It is characterized by a loss of typical androgen receptor signaling, conferring antiandrogen therapy resistance, and abnormal expression of neuroendocrine markers, along with small cell morphology.