Ocular

Genflow announces ophthalmology program based on SIRT6 centenarian gene technology

April 10, 2025
Genflow Biosciences plc has announced a development program in ophthalmology focused on advancing a novel gene therapy leveraging its proprietary centenarian SIRT6 (cSIRT6).
