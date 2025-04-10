BioWorld - Thursday, April 10, 2025
Neurology/psychiatric

NDC-0524 reverses synucleinopathy progression by targeting nitrated α-synuclein

April 10, 2025
Nitrated α-synuclein is upregulated in the CSF of patients with Parkinson’s Disease (PD), Lewy body dementia (DLB), multiple system atrophy (MSA), and other synucleinopathies.
