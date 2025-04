Cancer

DCN1 inhibitor TK-59 shows antitumoral activity in preclinical setting

Neddylation is a post-translational modification that conjugates the NEDD8 protein to protein substrates, such as the cullins, which once neddylated join complex to form cullin-RING ubiquitin E3 ligases (CRLs), which in turn play a crucial role in regulating proteasomal degradation. The University of Kentucky has presented preclinical data on their neddylation inhibitor TK-59 as a cancer therapeutic.