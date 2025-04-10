BioWorld - Thursday, April 10, 2025
Cancer

Atavistik Bio patents new AKT1 inhibitors

April 10, 2025
Several recent Atavistik Bio Inc. patents describe substituted aminopyridine compounds acting as RAC-α serine/threonine-protein kinase (AKT1; PKBα) inhibitors, particularly AKT1 (E17K mutant) reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
