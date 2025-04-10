BioWorld - Thursday, April 10, 2025
Inflammatory

Aurigene Oncology discloses new CBP degraders

April 10, 2025
Aurigene Oncology Ltd. has patented new proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTACs) compounds comprising a protein cereblon (CRBN)-binding moiety covalently bound to a CREB-binding protein (CREBBP; CBP)-targeting moiety through a linker.
