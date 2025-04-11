BioWorld - Friday, April 11, 2025
Tryptamine to test injectable psilocybin for binge eating disorder

April 10, 2025
By Tamra Sami
Tryptamine Therapeutics Ltd. is gearing up to enter the clinic with lead compound TRP-8803, an intravenous-infused psilocybin therapy, in patients with binge eating disorder in conjunction with psychotherapy.
