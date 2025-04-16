BioWorld - Wednesday, April 16, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

AMA panel eyes CPT code for cardiac contractility modulation

April 16, 2025
By Mark McCarty
The American Medical Association’s CPT editorial panel will meet May 1-3 to consider codes for several devices and services, but the most important of these might be the code for cardiac contractility modulation.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory U.S. CMS Medicare