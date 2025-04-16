BioWorld - Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Radnet doubles down on breast cancer with $103M Icad buy

April 16, 2025
By Annette Boyle
Radnet Inc. expanded its commitment to the use of AI in improving diagnosis of breast cancer with an all-stock purchase of Icad Inc. for approximately $103 million. The transaction is expected to close in the second or third quarter of 2025.
