Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Radnet doubles down on breast cancer with $103M Icad buy
April 16, 2025
By
Annette Boyle
Radnet Inc. expanded its commitment to the use of AI in improving diagnosis of breast cancer with an all-stock purchase of Icad Inc. for approximately $103 million. The transaction is expected to close in the second or third quarter of 2025.
BioWorld MedTech
Deals and M&A
Cancer
Oncology
Imaging
Digital health
U.S.