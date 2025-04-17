BioWorld - Thursday, April 17, 2025
CMS suspends skin substitute local coverage determinations

April 17, 2025
By Mark McCarty
The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services decided to peel back a series of local coverage determinations for skin substitute grafts that provoked a vigorous response from stakeholders.
