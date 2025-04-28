BioWorld - Monday, April 28, 2025
Heart Rhythm 2025

HRA/ACC release same-day discharge guidance for cardiac ablation

April 28, 2025
By Annette Boyle
The Heart Rhythm Society and American College of Cardiology published guidance for same-day discharge of cardiac ablation patients during Heart Rhythm 2025, the society’s annual meeting, which was held in San Diego April 26-27.
