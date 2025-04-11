BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Israel
Rise of obesity
Radiopharmaceuticals
Biosimilars
Aging
IVDs on the rise
Coronavirus
Artificial intelligence
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Friday, April 11, 2025
Breaking News: Explore BioWorld’s comprehensive infographics collection
See today's BioWorld Science
Home
» Specifically targeting TUBG1 shows potential in RB1-deficient tumors
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Cancer
Specifically targeting TUBG1 shows potential in RB1-deficient tumors
April 11, 2025
Researchers from Lund University and collaborators have investigated the potential of selectively targeting TUBG1 as a therapeutic strategy in cancer treatment.
BioWorld Science
Cancer
Small molecule