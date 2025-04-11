BioWorld - Friday, April 11, 2025
Cancer

Specifically targeting TUBG1 shows potential in RB1-deficient tumors

April 11, 2025
Researchers from Lund University and collaborators have investigated the potential of selectively targeting TUBG1 as a therapeutic strategy in cancer treatment.
