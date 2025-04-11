BioWorld - Friday, April 11, 2025
Respiratory

Shanghai Yidi Biotechnology patents new ELANE inhibitors

April 11, 2025
Shanghai Yidi Biotechnology Co. Ltd. has disclosed neutrophil elastase (ELANE; leukocyte elastase) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of pain and respiratory tract inflammation.
