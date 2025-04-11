BioWorld - Friday, April 11, 2025
Cancer

New CDK4/cyclin D3 inhibitors disclosed in Abbsiko patent

April 11, 2025
Abbisko Therapeutics Co. Ltd. has divulged CDK4/cyclin D3 inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
