BioWorld - Friday, April 11, 2025
Breaking News: Explore BioWorld’s comprehensive infographics collectionSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Zai Lab discovers new PARG inhibitors

April 11, 2025
Scientists at Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. and Zai Lab (US) LLC have described poly(ADP-ribose) glycohydrolase (PARG) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents