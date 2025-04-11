BioWorld - Friday, April 11, 2025
Spevigo so-so, innovator takes another Turn at IL-36 in eczema

April 11, 2025
By Randy Osborne
With a promising IL-36 inhibitor for atopic dermatitis (AD, or eczema) at the phase II stage, Turn Therapeutics Inc. has gained $75 million in post-public commitments and meanwhile is pursuing a grassroots strategy to keep the coffers in balance.
