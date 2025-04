Biopharma financings 1Q25

Biopharma sees Q1 financings pullback, but private funding climbs

Biopharma companies brought in $13.08 billion in financing during the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, marking a significant drop from every quarter of 2024. The number of financings also declined, with 239 transactions completed in Q1 this year, down from a quarterly average of approximately 299 deals in 2024.