BioWorld - Thursday, April 10, 2025
Immune
Aiming for autoimmunity, Merida Bio launches with $121M series A
April 10, 2025
By
Karen Carey
When an autoimmune disease disrupted the life of someone close to scientist Dario Gutierrez, an idea emerged for a new company called Merida Biosciences focused on removing misdirected antibodies and their negative effects using Fc biotherapeutics.
BioWorld Science
Financings
Newco news
Immune
Protein
Series A
U.S.