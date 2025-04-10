BioWorld - Thursday, April 10, 2025
Immune

Aiming for autoimmunity, Merida Bio launches with $121M series A

April 10, 2025
By Karen Carey
When an autoimmune disease disrupted the life of someone close to scientist Dario Gutierrez, an idea emerged for a new company called Merida Biosciences focused on removing misdirected antibodies and their negative effects using Fc biotherapeutics.
