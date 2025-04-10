ADPD 2025: Novel treatment modalities in neurodegenerative disorders

The current treatment strategies for neurodegenerative diseases focus on targeting Aβ in Alzheimer’s disease (AD), α-synuclein aggregates in Parkinson’s disease (PD) and anti-tau therapies, which are primarily used in AD but are also being explored for PD. At the 2025 International Conference of Alzheimer’s & Parkinson’s Disease and Related Neurological Disorders, Aditya Iyer, senior RD scientist from Amyl Therapeutics Srl, presented data on an option which could potentially serve as a pan-amyloid therapeutic.