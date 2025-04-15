BioWorld - Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Breaking News: Explore BioWorld’s comprehensive infographics collectionSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Neurology/psychiatric

AC Immune unveils first-in-class Morphomer targeting pathological α-synuclein

April 15, 2025
Researchers from AC Immune SA recently presented the discovery of ACI-21018, a novel α-synuclein aggregation inhibitor developed using AC Immune’s proprietary Morphomer platform.
BioWorld Science Conferences Neurology/psychiatric