Neurology/psychiatric

FKBP51 induces astrogliosis and seizures through NF-κB signaling, study shows

The etiology of epilepsy, as well as its pathology, still remains evasive. The role that FK506-binding protein 51 (FKBP51) might play in this disease was investigated in a murine model of kainic acid-induced excitotoxic brain injury.