BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Israel
Rise of obesity
Radiopharmaceuticals
Biosimilars
Aging
IVDs on the rise
Coronavirus
Artificial intelligence
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Breaking News: Explore BioWorld’s comprehensive infographics collection
See today's BioWorld Science
Home
» Mandimycin, a polyene macrolide with potent antifungal activity and distinctive mode of action
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Infection
Mandimycin, a polyene macrolide with potent antifungal activity and distinctive mode of action
April 15, 2025
Writing in
Nature
, researchers from China Pharmaceutical University and Shandong University have revealed the discovery of a new polyene antifungal antibiotic, mandimycin.
BioWorld Science
Infection