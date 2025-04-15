BioWorld - Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Cancer

PMV Pharmaceuticals patents new TP53 stabilizers

April 15, 2025
PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. has disclosed cellular tumor antigen p53 (TP53) (mutant) stabilizers reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
