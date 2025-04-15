BioWorld - Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Neurology/psychiatric

Gilgamesh Pharmaceuticals describes new 5-HT2A receptor agonists

April 15, 2025
Gilgamesh Pharmaceuticals Inc. has identified phenalkylamine compounds acting as 5-HT2A receptor agonists reported to be useful for the treatment of psychiatric disorders.
