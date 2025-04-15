BioWorld - Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Hematologic

New GlyT-1 inhibitors disclosed in Disc Medicine patent

April 15, 2025
Disc Medicine Inc. has divulged glycine transporter-1 (GlyT-1) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of hematological disorders.
